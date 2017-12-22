Confirmed! This South actress will play the role of Priya Dutt in Sanjay Dutt biopic
Mumbai: Fans are eagerly waiting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic release and the makers have now made the announcement of the actor who is going to plays Priya Dutt’s role in the biopic.
After all the speculations, South actress Aditi Seiya will be portraying the role of Priya Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani film. The other characters already confirmed are Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza as Manyaata, Manisha Koirala as Nargis and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt.
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, earlier it was decided that the real Dutt would be kept out of the film so as to not confuse the audience. But, the team has revised its opinion. It is now felt that Dutt’s presence would add to the film’s equity. “It would feel like the film is getting Sanjay Dutt’s approval if he makes an appearance in the film. There is enough space for him to fit nicely into the plot without creating any kind of imbalance,” says a source close to the bio-pic.
The Dutt biopic also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Karishma Tanna. Besides this biopic, Ranbir Kapoor has been prepping for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated for August 15, 2019 release.