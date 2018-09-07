Confirmed! This actor will play Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Two months after the death of Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hathi from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ passed away, the show has roped in Nirmal Soni to play the famous character. As per the SpotboyE report, the makers were looking for some fresh faces and even finalised three, but in the end, they signed Nirmal. The actor will start shooting from Sunday onwards. The report further suggests that Nirmal’s entry will go on air on September 13 during the Ganesh Chaturthi sequence.

Talking about the late actor, Kavi Kumar Azad passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 9. Azad played the role of Dr Hathi for almost 8 years. Before him, it was Nirmal who played the role till 2009 until Azad took over.

Meanwhile, a close source revealed the difficulties the team was having to face while casting for the famous role. “Kavi was extremely funny. You saw him and you started laughing– not because of his weight but because of his facial expressions. He was all the time so good at his job, the character had almost got into him even in his daily life. We definitely want someone as Dr Hathi in the episodes ahead, but we surely could not cast anybody for just the heck of it. Kavi raised the standards so high that the next Dr Hathi has to be at least extraordinary if not as good as him. Nirmal is the best bet for now.”