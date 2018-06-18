Confirmed! Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Badla’

Power-packed duo Shehenshaah and Badshah aka Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in several Bollywood flicks in the past such as Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Paheli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to name a few.

According to reports by Mumbai Mirror, Big B and SRK will be reuniting again for Sujoy Ghosh’s crime-thriller Badla that also stars Taapsee Pannu. However, instead of acting, Shah Rukh will be one of the producers for the film.

The director confirmed the news to the tabloid stating, “When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he’s every director’s delight and I’m extremely excited to direct him. Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and now it is time for work.”

Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller is an adaptation of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2014). He also went on to mention that both Khan and Bachchan like the idea of the film. “I thought it was superlative material for AB Sir and pitched it to him. Taapsee was already on board, SRK also loved the source material and the collaboration happened seamlessly”, he added.

Ghosh also spoke about Taapsee who he is working with for the first time. “This is my first film with Taapsee and after the shoot finishes, I’ll get her some mental help. AB sir is cool, the coolest of them all,” he said.

The Kahaani director also spilled the beans when quizzed if SRK will make an appearance in the film, He answered, “SRK is the producer but like hell I am going to stop him from making an appearance.”

We do hope to see both Shah Rukh and Big B raise brows with their rapport on-screen with this upcoming film.