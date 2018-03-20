Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to romance Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar ‘SIMMBA’

Mumbai: There was immense curiosity after the release of the first poster which featured Ranveer Singh, who would be cast as the film’s female lead. Now it’s confirmed. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for the film, which will be directed by Rohit. Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop, Sangram Bhalerao.

The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Sara, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

Dharma Production had made announcement by sharing the poster on Instagram alongwith captioned,”All your speculations end here! Presenting to you the leading lady of #Simmba opposite @ranveersingh – #SaraAliKhan! Roaring to cinemas near you on 28th December, 2018.”

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Pictures and Dharma Productions’ Simmba, which is slated to release worldwide on December 28, 2018.