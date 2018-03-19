Confirmed! Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Hindi remake

Ace casting director Mukesh Chabbra’s directorial debut, the Hindi remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput has found its female lead in Sanjana Sanghi. Yes, the actress who had played a role of a sister of Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar has bagged the role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per the IANS reports, Mukesh Chabbra captured the strength of acting in Sanjana. He told IANS, “I met Sanjana while casting for Rockstar and found her to be a dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad jobs and this time she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, a fabulous actor. I knew instantly that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fit right in. She’s the perfect face and I can’t wait to create magic with this talented girl.”

Rucha Pathak, chief creative officer, Fox Star Studios told the daily, “She has a striking yet innocent personality but her screen-test really caught my eye. She nailed her audition and we knew right away she was our leading lady. We’re looking forward to launching her.”

The Fault in Our Stars is a 2014 American romantic drama film based on the novel of the same name by John Green. Helmed by Josh Boone, the film starred Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort.