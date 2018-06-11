Confirmed! Salman Khan to collaborate for a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 11 years

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have given some iconic films in the past. Their repertoire together includes films like Khamoshi – The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, while we haven’t seen them coming together for a long time, now, the duo are now all set for a film. In fact, Salman Khan, who is in the midst of promoting his Eid release Race 3, confirmed the same it in recent reports.

Salman Khan stated in reports that he is indeed doing a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While rumours about the two collaborating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, his recent statement has only reaffirmed the reports. On the other hand, the superstar hasn’t divulged many details on the same. In fact, he maintained that considering that they discussed about the idea for the film only recently, Bhansali is yet to narrate him the script of the same.

As of now, Salman Khan is devoting his time to Race 3 promotions considering that it is only a few days away from its release. Post that, Salman revealed that he will focusing on Bharat, which has already gone on floor. It marks his reunion with Priyanka Chopra after almost a decade. Besides this, the actor will feature in Dabangg 3. The film’s third instalment, to be produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan, will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha too is expected to reprise her role as Rajjo in the film. Another film in the pipeline is Sher Khan. Even though there have been many speculations about the said film, nothing much has been revealed about it as yet. Besides these three, Salman Khan has once again asserted that the dance film with Remo, that was announced before Race 3 is also indeed happening. Looks like Salman Khan is probably busy for the next two years considering his schedule is already overloaded with films!