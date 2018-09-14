Confirmed! Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar will release at the box office market on October 26

The release date of Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar has finally been announced. The thriller based on the stock market will release on October 26. Producer Nikhil Advani took to Twitter and wrote, “Baazaar chalu che!!!” Excited to announce our next inborn, inbred and in-house chakras step into the world. @gauravvkchawla you’re up!!! @EmmayEntertain @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @KytaProductions @Viacom18Movies @BaazaarFilm #Oct26.” Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar also stars debutant actor Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

In Baazaar, we will get to see Saif in a new avatar. In the poster, you can see that there is the city of Mumbai behind him. The tagline of the poster says, “Yahan paisa bhagwaan nahin, par bhagwaan se Kam bhi nahin.” With such a tagline, you have an idea what’s in store for you. It’s a different subject and Saif has been on an experimental spree.

Talking more about Saif’s avatar, he has overcome stereotypes and has become one of the top league actors of Bollywood to try his hand in a web series. He played the role of Sartaj Singh in India’s first original Netflix series Sacred Games. The fans are congratulating him about his performance in the series. After such a magnificent role of Sartaj, we will also get to see more of him in Hunter. Directed by Navdeep Singh, Hunter has Saif playing a Naga Sadhu. The pictures of his look have already gone viral, creating curiosity among viewers after the great success of Sacred Games.