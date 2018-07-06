Confirmed! Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das to reunite for the sequel of ‘Go Goa Gone’

New Delhi: It’s confirmed! Sequel to the 2013 zombie-comedy ‘Go Goa Gone’ is in the works. While the original cast of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Kemmu and Vir Das will remain the same, there are chances of additions as well. The film which is being directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. will go on floors in February next year.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das reunite for the sequel of 2013 zombie comedy #GoGoaGone… Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK… While the original cast remains the same, there will be an addition to it… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Starts Feb 2019.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das reunite for the sequel of 2013 zombie comedy #GoGoaGone… Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK… While the original cast remains the same, there will be an addition to it… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Starts Feb 2019.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

‘Go Goa Gone’ is a 2013 film directed by Raj and D.K. The film featured Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari in the lead roles. It was released on 10 May 2013 and almost one-third of the film was shot in Mauritius.