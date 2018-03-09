Confirmed! Naga Chaitnaya and Samantha Akkineni to share screen space in romantic flick
Mumbai: South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya announced his next project with wife Samantha Akkineni on social media on Thursday. Naga and Samantha will be seen in lead roles in a film helmed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame. While confirming the news, Naga wrote on his Twitter page, “Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any 😉 )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love”.
Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any 😉 )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018
While Samantha is very excited to work with hubby in the next project. She wrote, “💃💃💃 #rollinginglory .. Excited !! Excited!! Excited!!”
💃💃💃 #rollinginglory .. Excited !! Excited!! Excited!! https://t.co/pleFvX2Egg
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 8, 2018
Reportedly, the couple is excited to work in the romantic film. When Shiva narrated the romantic script, it was Chaitanya who came up with the idea of casting Samantha as the female lead in the film.
In October 2017, Samantha and Naga tied the knot in a grand ceremony. After marriage, she was busy in shooting for ‘Rangasthalam 1985’ in which she shares screen space with Ram Charan Teja. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 30.
It is also reported that Samantha will make her Bollywood debut soon in Ronnie Screwvala’s film. The news was confirmed by her father-in-law Nagarjuna, according to reports. Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for Savyasachi, which also has Madhavan in an extended cameo.
