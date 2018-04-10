Confirmed! Kapail Sharma’s new show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’ goes off air

Kapil Sharma’s tension doesn’t seem to end, according to latest buzz Sony TV has decided to shut down Kapil Sharma’s latest show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, reports The Quint. According to their sources decision was taken on Monday to shut down the show by the channel after Kpail’s wrong behaviour.

Kapil called Vickey Lalwani and started abusing him on phone call which led to massive outrage among the people and social media users. Family Time With Kapil Sharma was launched on March 25 after his hit show was closed down. But even this show was not doing well and got negative reviews from the audience.

The shoots were canceled on the sets of Family Time With Kapil Sharma many times, there was a report that comedian did not turn up for the shoot with Rani Mukerji when she decided to promote her upcoming movie on Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Kapil has faced such kind of situation previously, and which has worsen his health and he had to go on medication.