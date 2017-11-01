Confirmed! Former adult star Mia Khalifa to debut with Malayalam film Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion

Former adult star Mia Khalifa is all set to enter the Indian film industry. Yes, it is true! She is going to make her silver screen debut with the Malayalam film Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion. Reportedly, Mia has been approached to play a role in the upcoming sequel of Malayalam adult comedy film, Chunkzz.

And now, the director of the film, Omar Lulu, has confirmed the news. In the report of Manorama, he was quoted as saying, “Mia will have a character role apart from an item dance in the film.” Well, this news will surely give happiness to her fans, won’t it?

After all, Mia Khalifa is the second popular former adult star who will be making her debut in the Indian film Industry after Sunny Leone. After briefly tasting success in the adult film industry, Mia started working as a journalist hosting a sports show for Complex News’s YouTube Channel.

Talking about the film, then the sequel of the Chunkzz is titled as Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion, which is said to be bankrolled by a Bollywood production house. Actor Honey Rose, who played the female lead in the first film in the franchise, has been confirmed to star in the sequel. However, Mia’s entry in the film will definitely give much popularity to the film in the global market.

Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion will start rolling from May 2018.