Confirmed! Bigg Boss 11’s hot hunk Priyank Sharma is ‘NOT’ in Student Of The Year 2; Karan Johar clarifies

There have been several star kids’ names doing the rounds for the casting in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aaryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan and others’ name were on the buzz to be a part of the film.

Amidst all, Bigg Boss 11’s hot hunk Priyank Sharma’s name for SOTY 2 came as a shock for everyone. According to earlier reports, KJo wanted to rope in Priyank in his film considering his popularity. While Tiger Shroff will play the lead role in the film, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant reportedly will have an important role in the flick.

However, as per the latest reports, Priyank is not a part of SOTY 2. Apparently, a source close to the film told Bollywood Life, “It’s totally untrue and rubbish.” But this news has finally got official confirmation from Karan Johar itself. KJo himself clarifies on Twitter about the same.

He tweeted, “ CLARIFICATION: Ishaan is the lead of #Dhadak directed by @ShashankKhaitan and Tiger Shroff is the Lead of #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra …all other cross stories floating around are baseless and untrue.…”

Well, this tweet clearly indicates that the producer himself rubbishes the rumour about Priyank Sharma. However, this news must have disappointed Priyank’s fans.