Confirmed! Actor Ashmit Patel to marry Mahek Chahal in July 2018

Actor Ashmit Parel is all set to marry his girlfriend Mahek Chahal. Yes the actor will tie the knot on July 18 and Mahek has confirmed this news to Spotboye.com. Currently the couples are staying together, Ashmit has moved in Mahek’s flat in Bandra, On the other hand, Ashmit’s flat is being readied by Mahek.

While Mahek wants wedding to be in Mumbai, Ashmit prefer it in Paris as several friends and relatives of the Patel family stay in Paris. The venue is yet to be finalised. Mahek and Ashmit got engaged in Spain, recently. Ashmit’s proposal was both funny and romantic. Maheck has a habit of having dessert after dinner, and Ashmit decided to propose then. However, on that night, she did not ask for any dessert. So, I excused myself and asked the waiters to get some strawberries dipped in chocolate. Hr then placed the ring on the plate with strawberries, under a bowl which was placed upside. Maheck, who unwittingly picked up the bowl, found the ring underneath, according to Spotboye.com.

Confirming the story about her marriage scheduled for July next year, Mahek told SpotboyE.com, “Yes, the shaadi will be either in June or July next year. We will have a nice function in Bombay when we return to India post marriage. Can I speak to you later? Mujhe hamare naye ghar ke liye tiles lene Laxmi Industrial Estate (located in Andheri) jaana hai.”