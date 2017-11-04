Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan for ‘Hindu terrorism’ remark

Varanasi: A complaint has been filed against actor Kamal Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his recent remark that “right-wing groups can’t deny existence of Hindu terrorism“. The application was moved in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate by a lawyer Kamlesh Chandra Tripathi here.

Today, the court accepted his petition and fixed November 4 for the hearing in the case. In his complaint, Tripathi accused the actor of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by making inflammatory and derogatory remark of Hindu terrorism. He sought lodging of a case under IPC sections 500, 522, 298, 295(A) and 505(C).

He said the actor should refrain from such remarks as he has a huge public following.