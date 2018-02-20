Coming soon ‘Little Singham’ an animation series based on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’
New Delhi: An animated version of Bollywood action-flick, ‘Singham’ is coming out soon. Franchise’s director, Rohit Shetty, has been working on the special installment in association with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation.
Titled ‘Little Singham’, the animated series will revolve around the character of same name that will essay the role of youngest “super cop” of India.
The animated trailer was released on February 18 and carried some interesting action sequences from the original portrayed in animation.
The iconic ‘Singham’ pose and the popular dialogue “aata maajhi sataklee” also made it to the trailer.
The action-comedy animated series will air in April 2018 on Discovery Kids Channel.