Coming soon: Farhan Akhtar’s new single ‘Rearview Mirror’

Farhan Akhtar revealed on Monday that his new single, titled “Rearview Mirror”, will release September 7. The 44-year-old singer-actor took to social media to share what he has been “working on for the past 15 months”. The song will be part of 11-track album, ‘Echoes’.

“How something that started off as merely scribbling thoughts down onto pages evolved into consuming my need for creative expression is difficult to understand or explain. And now the time has come to hand these creations over to you, in the form of an 11 song album titled ‘Echoes’. The first single ‘Rearview Mirror’ releases 7th Sept. Hope you will like it,” Akhtar wrote in the post.

He also shared a clip from the studio sessions. Akhtar already has singing credits in films such as the “Rock On!” films, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Shaadi Ke Side Effects” and most recently, Mahesh Babu’s Telugu movie “Bharat Ane Nenu”