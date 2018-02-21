Comedy is a challenge, says Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna says it is challenging for an actor to get the comic timing right. At present, the actress is challenging herself and trying to do comedy through her character of Kumari Rosie Rani in TV show Ishqbaaaz.

“For an actor to have an impeccable comic timing is a challenge. And I love the challenges that this show and my character are giving me,” Surbhi said. It is a lot of fun to challenge myself and do better than the previous day. This character has a quirky style and a quirky way of being, let alone her look and so it is a lot of fun,” she added.