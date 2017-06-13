Comedy Fights: Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar to collaborate with Kapil Sharma’s rival Krushna Abhishek

There have been many speculations on the rife about comedian Sunil Grover returning on The Kapil Sharma Show. But it seems like, the comedian is not in a good mood to collaborate with Kapil again. He has decide to choose another path by collaborating with Kapil’s arch-rival Krushna Abhishek.

If reports are to be believed, then Sunil and Krushna are expected to come up with a brand new comedy show on Sony. Also, other comedians Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar are set to join Sunil, after their fallout with Kapil.

Sources from the channel told indianexpress.com, “A new comedy show with Sunil is definitely happening. Ali, Chandan and Sugandha (Mishra), basically all those who left The Kapil Sharma Show, are going to be a part of it. Krushna is most probably joining them. He is yet to confirm, things are going back and forth as of now but there are really high chances of this collaboration happening.”

If the final confirmation comes about the same, then viewers are going to see the biggest competition on television. After all, Krushna-Kapil’s rivalry is well-known to all. Because, when Kapil had a major fallout with the Colors Channel, Krushna took his place. Moreover, even during media interactions, Krushna has slammed Kapil’s decision to leave Colors channel, which showed their rivalry.

However, Kapil has never spoken directly about his equation with Krushna. But, recently Krushna told to Indian express that he was open to working with Kapil as he finds him extremely talented. And after their tussle with Kapil, it would be interesting to see how Sunil and Krushna manage to compete with Kapil.