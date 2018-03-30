Comedian Siddharth Sagar’s mother and her boyfriend used to beat him, says his friend

Missing news of Siddharth Sagar went viral on social media in no time and people started talking about it. It was one post which did all this and it was Siddharth’s friend Somi Saxena who posted on social media that Siddharth is missing for four months. But after some time Siddharth uploaded an Instagram video where he said that all is fine and he will come out in 2 or 3 days and reveal why he was away from everyone.

Somi also revealed some shocking facts about Siddharth’s personal life, and how he had to face difficulties in his life, he was once kidnapped by his mother. “He shared that his mother and her boyfriend used to beat him. They used to tie him to tyre and hit him. Torture him. He was under depression and used to take pills. He somehow escaped from there and shifted to a hotel apartment. He couldn’t focus on work,” Somi revealed to IB Times.

Somi Saxena, however, had to delete her post on Siddharth, she got calls from Siddharth’s mother to take down the post “His (Siddharth) mother was pressurizing me. They asked me to delete the post as it got a lot of hype. I just wanted to know if he was fine and was concerned about his well-being. She said she will file a complaint against me and book me for extortion as she works in an NGO and has strong contacts. So I got scared and didn’t want all this”, she said to IB Times.

After Siddharth’s mother’s call she received a phone call from a lady police named Apte from Navi Mumbai’s NRI area. The lady police asked Somi to take down the post and blamed Somi that she has threatening Siddharth’s mother. After all this Siddharth’s mother called Somi again and tried to fool her by giving someone else the phone and he tried faking as Siddharth, “I could clearly make out it’s not him (Siddharth),” Somi said and added, “After a few hours, Siddharth called me and said he was fine and thankful about the post and I can take it off. He said he will call me in 2-3 days. I am happy about the video he posted. Everybody was against me. They didn’t believe me.”

Somi and her sister also tried to approach police to challenge Siddharth’s mother allegation against her, the police treated them badly and even abused them. Explaining why she had to uploaded a post like this for Siddharth, Somi said, “We (Somi, Tanu, and Siddharth) used to hangout a lot and suddenly he was unavailable. We had to take some action. Nobody cared enough to even ask. We thought no matter what happens we will find him. That’s when I decided to post and now everyone is concerned. We didn’t want to disclose his personal life but we had no option left. Tanu tried to contact him and also tried to convince his mother to make us meet him but she denied. She said who are we to ask about him and warned us to stay out of the matter.'”