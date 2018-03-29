Comedian Siddharth Sagar who worked with Kapil Sharma and in Comedy Circus is missing since 4 months

Comedian Siddharth Sagar who was part of some big comedy shows on TV is missing since four months, Siddharth Sagar is famous for his characters such as Selfie Mausi and Naseer. The comedian was part of shows like ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Comedy Circus – Chinchpokli To China’, ‘Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan’, ‘Laughter Ke Phatke’ and ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’. Apart from a brief appearance in Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

The news of Siddharth came in light when an alleged friend of him Somi Saxena wrote a post on social media which says “You guys remember him Siddharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 months last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can.”

According to divyamarathi.bhaskar, Siddharth’s friends have been trying to get in touch him but there was no success. One of the acquaintances also revealed that the comedian’s mother might be involved with the fiasco as he didn’t share an amicable relationship with her.