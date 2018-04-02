Comedian Siddharth Sagar says he was tortured and admitted to mental asylum and wants to start afresh

Comedian Siddharth Sagar who went missing for a few months and later he released a video where he said he is fine and will speak about the issues he has faced in his life from long time. So now he has finally spoken about it. He gave an interview to Indian Express, said that his life changed when a person named Suyash Gadgil entered his mother’s life (His parents separated 20 years ago). The comedian is very close to his mother but things went worse “Soon I realised, I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone. When I told my parents about it, they said that they have put me on medicines for bipolar disease. I was shell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn’t have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food. This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realised we had no money,” Siddharth said.

Siddharth was so disturbed that he left his home and started using substance, he soon released that he is doing wrong and returned home and told his mother to admit him in rehab “Four-five people used to bash me and I would bleed and lose consciousness. I was shattered completely. Somehow, I managed to connect with my managers who pulled me out from there after a month. I thought life would turn to normal but it turned worse. I would have regular fights at home with Suyash and I tried my best to stay away. This was also the time I had filed a NC (non-cognisable report) against them for I really feared for my life and well-being. It came true when I was picked up while travelling back from Goa and thrown into a mental asylum where I was tortured and treated for ailments I didn’t even have,” he says in the report.

However, his treatment was expensive so he was shifted to another centre called Asha Ki Kiran, where the staff a person who encouraged him to start a new journey. Now the comedian is looking to start a fresh and his managers are in search of projects for him and he wishes his family all the luck and wants to maintain distance from them.