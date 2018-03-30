Comedian Siddharth Sagar, missing from 4 months, finally FOUND; posts shocking video over disappearance

In a shocking news, Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who was last seen in Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, was missing from months. His missing news came into light after a lady, Somi Saxena, who claims to be his close friend, shared a Facebook post which stated that Siddharth had been last seen in November and requested people to help her find him. However, now Siddharth himself informed his fans about his well-being by sharing a video on Instagram where he can be seen talking about his disappearance.

In the video, Siddharth said, “Hi everyone. I have received a lot of calls from the media and from my friends to check on whether I was fine or not, where I was and how I am. I have gone through some problems recently. I had filed an NC (non-cognizable offence) against my family because of which they created many problems for me. I have been mentally harassed. I have gotten out of a lot of problems. The place where I am now, they have supported and helped me and I will come in front of the media in 1-2 days and will reveal all that has happened to me. After seeing all of your concerns, I made a video which I posted. I will come out in 1-2 days. Thank you.”

To note, Siddharth made his television debut with Comedy Circus – Chinchpokli To China. He later became known for being part of successful shows such as, Comedy Circus, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. Siddharth is famously known for his onscreen characters like ‘Selfie Mausi’ and ‘Naseer’.