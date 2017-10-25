Comedian Mallika Dua’s father Vindo Dua slams Akshay Kumar for his vulgar comment

Mallika Dua along with Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal was a mentor of a comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge but due to low TRPs of the show they were shown exit door, and Akshay Kumar is the judge. The format of the show requires the mentors and the judge to ring a humongous bell that is placed on an elevated platform. Impressed by a contestant’s performance, the mentors along with Kumar get up to ring the well. Just when Mallika reaches for the bell, Akshay jokingly says, “Mallika ji aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon.”

Vinod Dua posted the video on his Facebook page, where Akshay is seen talking to Mallika as she rings a big bell. “Mallikaji aap bell bajao, main apko bajata hoon,” he is heard saying in the video. In his post, Vinod wrote: “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co worker Mallika Dua that “aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun” This is his sense of humor and language. Star Plus..wake up..(sic)”.

Trade analyst Amul Mohan says to HindustanTimes, “I think this is just a case of sour grapes because the mentors were shown the door. This happened while shooting and I am sure they shot this about 10- 15 days ago. Then making this noise right now only shows that this is being done because she was fired. The main factor is that none of these guys is television friendly because they have a set market on the web or some other personal video streaming platform, where there is no censorship.”

Akshay Kumar is yet to respond to the criticism. Earlier, reports of Khan, Dua and Dalal being replaced by filmmaker Sajid Khan and actor Shreyas Talpade had surfaced.