Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get hitched in Goa; See pictures

Mumbai: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in a gala wedding ceremony on Sunday in Goa. The wedding took place in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of friends and family in an exotic island.

The wedding ceremony was a three-day affair with haldi, mehndi and a pool party. According to reports, the Telly stars enjoyed a lot at Bharti’s wedding; also Rakhi Sawant did a naagin dance at the ceremony.

Bharti was also seen enjoying and dancing at her wedding. Bharti wanted to look her best on the special day so her wedding attire was designed by designer Neeta Lulla. She looked extremely beautiful in a blue and pink lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery, while Harsh was handsome in a sherwani and pink turban.

The three-day ceremony was attended by television actors such as Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani along with Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with husband Vikrant, among others.

Before heading off to Goa, Bharti’s hosted a Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony in Mumbai.

Bharti shared wedding pictures on Instagram; take a look here:

Finally hitched! ❤️

#gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh

Finally hitched! ❤️ #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:51am PST



Hum hai rahi pyaar ke ❤️

Happily Married

#bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh

Hum hai rahi pyaar ke ❤️ Happily Married #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Thank you for all the love and support to all the fans who have been with us virtually in all our wedding celebrations… Thanks a lot from @haarshlimbachiyaa30 and me

Finale celebration of #bhartikibaraat wearing outfit by @neeta_lulla @houseofneetalulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers

#bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries #feelingblessed #gratitude #thanks #love

See more pictures

Congratulations @bharti.laughterqueen #wedding #bhartikibaraat #love #goa #harekrishna #love #godblessyou A post shared by Rohit K Verma (@rohitkverma) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:48am PST

Malishka shared a picture

Mehndi ceremony

Mehendi lagake rakhna… Doli sajake rakhna… Ye sab Toh Maine Kar liye @haarshlimbachiyaa30 tum kya karoge? #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:46am PST

Haldi Ceremony

#Repost @kunalrverma (@get_repost) ・・・ #bhartikibaraat A post shared by Bhartikibaraat (@bhartkibaraat) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:21pm PST