Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get hitched in Goa; See pictures
Mumbai: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in a gala wedding ceremony on Sunday in Goa. The wedding took place in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of friends and family in an exotic island.
The wedding ceremony was a three-day affair with haldi, mehndi and a pool party. According to reports, the Telly stars enjoyed a lot at Bharti’s wedding; also Rakhi Sawant did a naagin dance at the ceremony.
Bharti was also seen enjoying and dancing at her wedding. Bharti wanted to look her best on the special day so her wedding attire was designed by designer Neeta Lulla. She looked extremely beautiful in a blue and pink lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery, while Harsh was handsome in a sherwani and pink turban.
The three-day ceremony was attended by television actors such as Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani along with Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with husband Vikrant, among others.
Before heading off to Goa, Bharti’s hosted a Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony in Mumbai.
Bharti shared wedding pictures on Instagram; take a look here:
Finally hitched! ❤️
#gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh
Hum hai rahi pyaar ke ❤️
Happily Married
#bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh
Thank you for all the love and support to all the fans who have been with us virtually in all our wedding celebrations… Thanks a lot from @haarshlimbachiyaa30 and me
Finale celebration of #bhartikibaraat wearing outfit by @neeta_lulla @houseofneetalulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers
#bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries #feelingblessed #gratitude #thanks #love
Malishka shared a picture
Mehndi ceremony
Bharti's mehendi is finally done and she looks radiant for the engagement party!
Haldi Ceremony