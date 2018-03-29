Cold war between Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt because of Ranbir Kapoor? Read details here

Mumbai: It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is having a good bond with Alia Bhatt, and soon she could give approval of marriage. Ranbir and Alia are busy shooting for their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. And, if reports are to be believed, they are alleged dating each other, and this could affect Alia and Katrina’s friendship.

We all know that the Alia, Deepika and Katrina are BFFs. But because of Ranbir Kapoor, there is a cat fight between Deepika and Katrina. Reportedly, Ranbir has allegedly cheated on Deepika because of Katrina. And now, Ranbir and Alia’s dating news doing rounds could mean Alia and Katrina’s friendship could come to an end.

A close friend of Katrina told Pinkvilla, “The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia’s closeness while filming Bramhastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor.”

Earlier, Spotboye.com reported that, a source informed, Ranbir Kapoor’s closeness to Alia Bhatt caused the break-up between Katrina and Ranbir. The source revealed that Katrina felt that Ranbir was fond of Alia and went over the top at a party hosted by Imtiaz Ali. And Katrina, in turn, got insecure and hoped that Ayan drops Alia from his superhero project, Brahmastra.

Talking about link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia said, “Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that ‘silence is golden’. It’s not as if I’m never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it’s called ‘personal’ for a reason.”