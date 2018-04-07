Co-Founder of ‘Farhan’ Live and ‘MARD’ says developing an artist like Farhan Akhtar was a great opportunity!

Anurag Rao who is the co-founder of Farhan Live and MARD talks about how since the very beginning of Farhan Live and MARD they have reached a lot of milestones in all areas, right from touring acts to starting ‘MARD’ and creating new music.

Anurag, who has created a 360-degree model around the multi-talented personality of our industry, Farhan Akhtar encapsulating various things has attributed all the success to the actor-filmmaker, who has been a strong influential voice in our society.

Anurag Rao, Founder Canvas Talent, Co-founder Farhan Live and MARD shares, “Developing an artist like Farhan was a great opportunity for us. since its inception, we have reached many milestones. From becoming India’s A-list touring acts, starting MARD, writing new music and creating a 360 artist model around him. It’s not just about the music anymore, it’s about the experience of music and that’s what Farhan Live is.”

Over the course of 5 years, Farhan Akhtar performed across 150 cities spreading awareness about MARD via Farhan Live

Farhan Akhtar Live was initiated to support MARD which is a social campaign launched by Farhan. It has completed 5 years this March and over the course of these years, Farhan Akhtar Live has taken over 150 cities across the world.

MARD was conceived after an unfortunate incident in August 2012, when his 25-year-old employee Pallavi Purkavastha was brutally raped and assaulted by the watchman.

Farhan also stated that he wanted to bring the campaign to education institutions, such as schools and colleges, “To drive home the message that women need to be respected”

Over the years Farhan, along with Anurag Rao has been working on innovative ways of creating social awareness among the youth

Farhan Live is effectively tapping the youth through a medium that they understand best, which is music and has influenced many young people and aims to encourage more youth to take a step against rape and discrimination of women.