Closest to spirituality: John on meeting Buddhist monk Dalai Lama

Mumbai: Actor-producer John Abraham met Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama and said that this was the “closest” he has got to spirituality. John on Wednesday shared a photograph of himself along with the Buddhist monk.

“The closest that I’ve ever got to spirituality has been in the presence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” John captioned the image.

On the acting front, John will next be seen in “Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran”. The film is based on the nuclear test conducted in Pokhran in 1998 when Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The film also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani. “Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran” is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studio, JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment.