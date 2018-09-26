Clicked! These pictures of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary proves that they are made for each other

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary are gearing up for their wedding which is going to take place on October 12, and recently Yuvika shared photos of their special wedding invitation. And today, the soon-to-be-married couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. And they can be seen giving a tight hug to each other. Talking about the style, Prince was wearing an orange hoodie paired with toned jeans and he ended it with black shoes, while Yuvika can be seen wearing a black tank top.

Check out the pictures





Prince and Yuvika even visited Lord Ganesha to pray for their happy future and they gave the first invitation to Bappa. On the work front, Prince is currently working in Naagin 3 as a ‘Snake Charmer’ while Yuvika will next be seen opposite Jimmy Shergill in SP Chauhan.