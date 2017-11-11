Citing example of Ranveer Singh, Manoj Kumar tells Shah Rukh Khan, ‘this is how it is done’

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh recently shared a picture on Instagram in Manoj Kumar pose, which read, Workin’ the Manoj Kumar. On this photo, Manoj Kumar replied by saying to Mumbai Mirror, “I have seen the snapshot. He has done a good job of imitating me. I laughed a lot when I saw the picture. Ranveer is on the right track. What Shah Rukh did was hitting below the belt, what Ranveer did was in good taste. Ranveer is a fine artiste. My good wishes are with him. I have seen his film, Band Baaja Baaraat.”

Kumar also revealed that he has acted with Ranveer’s grandmother, Chand Burke in a film ‘Pehchaan’.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan posed like Kumar in Farah Khan’s 2007 film ‘Om Shanti Om’, where he covered his face with hand with his palm. However, Manoj Kumar took Farah Khan and Shah Rukh to court and claimed he felt insulted by the representation, eventually demanded the scene should be deleted from the film.

The case was shut down when Shah Rukh and Farah apologised to him for hurting his sentiments.