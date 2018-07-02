Cinematographer may have accidentally revealed ‘Avengers 4’ official title, read what it is called

Los Angeles, A cinematographer, who worked on “Avengers: Infinity War“, may have inadvertently leaked the official title of the film’s 2019 follow-up. According to Omega Underground, the website run by Trent Opaloch has the film listed as, “Avengers: End Game”.

Interestingly, the cinematographer has since updated his site and changed the name back to “Avengers 4”. Opaloch has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014 and has also worked on “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

The supposed gaffe comes after Tom Holland, who starred in “Infinity War”, revealed the name of his next stand-alone, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in a faux pas on Instagram.