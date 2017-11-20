Cinema is all about love: Shah Rukh Khan at IFFI inaugural

Panaji: Amid the raging “Padmavati” controversy as well as the row over exclusion of two films from a section of the 48th IFFI, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, through a mixture of symbolism and subtlety, spoke of cinema as a balm of love for dissent and a catalyst for unity, at the inauguration of the movie jamboree here on Monday.

Shah Rukh spoke in the presence of Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani at the inaugural ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India, which kicked off near Panaji.

“There is a word in Sanskrit ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. It means bringing the world together like a family. I believe no matter what your language is, no matter what country your story comes from, and no matter what your ideology is, story-telling and listening should be a familial experience which binds us together.

When King Khan @iamsrk graced the opening ceremony of #IFFI2017 in Goa by making his royal entry on stage.#SRKatIFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/cTmcCjuYT6 — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) November 20, 2017

“It makes relationships stronger, even in the face of dissent and discussion as it usually happens in a family, instead of tearing us apart,” he said.

“I truly believe that films are made with the collaboration of hundreds of people coming together, working relentlessly for an idea they believe in and they love and they want share it with the world. This idea becomes the film which we all watch, and sometimes we feel very happy watching it,” said the actor, underlining the significance of love in the process of filmmaking.

Stealing everyone’s breath away with his dapper and sharp look, King Khan posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet of #IFFI2017 SRK INAUGURATES IFFI 2017 pic.twitter.com/xV9NPCmMaU — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 20, 2017

“Sometimes, we dance along with the film. At other times, we get angry, disturbed or agitated. That exactly is the magic of storytelling, a magic which has the power to touch all our senses and in doing so, actually binding us together. The essence of storytelling is incomplete, if there is no story listener. And I believe that storytellers and story listeners are, or at least should be, like a family,” he said.

Shah Rukh’s subtle take on dissent came in wake of none-too-subtle comments by “Padmavati” actor Shahid Kapoor, who while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, came out strongly against protests groups lobbying to get the film banned.

A selfie with the stalwarts of Global Cinema speaks a thousand magnificent words! Welcome to #IFFI2017, see you at the movies! #IFFI2017onDD pic.twitter.com/3oM3iIPPxp — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) November 20, 2017

“It will be a precedent which I am not proud of if the film finds it difficult to release. I believe that the film will release. I believe that this process is difficult and like I said, I went through a similar process with ‘Udta Punjab’,” Shahid said when asked to comment on the “Padmavati” controversy.

“Any kind of conversation which is violent in nature is not very nice, is not in good taste and it is absolutely uncalled for an unfortunate,” Shahid added.

This year, IFFI has been at the centre of a controversy as two movies — “S Durga” and “Nude” — were excluded from a jury-suggested list for the Indian Panorama section, when it was cleared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The festival’s inauguration also saw the presence of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, actress Sridevi and head of the competition’s international jury Muzaffar Ali, among others. It will screen 10 world premieres, 10 Asian and international premieres and over 64 Indian premieres as part of the official programme and opened with noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s India-set movie “Beyond the Clouds”.

The focus country in this edition of the festival is Canada and curated cinema from the North American country will be screened in presence of leading Canadian actors and film personalities.

This IFFI edition will also be presenting films from a record number of women filmmakers in addition to a carefully curated section of restored classics from across the globe.

The gala will also pay homage to cinematic master spy James Bond, in a special section, where nine films featuring the various leading actors who have essayed the iconic character, will be screened.

Filmmakers including Atom Egoyam, Shekhar Kapur, Nitesh Tiwari and Farah Khan, as well as Oscar winning sound designer Craig Mann, will be conducting master classes and panel discussions during the event.

Follow this link👉 https://t.co/fnPSDheyZf to watch the mega event live! King Khan to inaugurate #IFFI2017 in Goa pic.twitter.com/wYUK9TumaG — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 20, 2017