“Cinema has a huge impact on the mindset of people; we need to be responsible”, says Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor, who has for most of her career, essayed roles of progressive women be it in Padman, Neerja, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat and now Veere Di Wedding is constantly on the lookout for great characters and roles.

She says, “I don’t think the length of the role really matters. What matters is, does it have enough meat? What is the impact that the role has in a story? The biggest challenge for an actor is to do all that can be done in the given space. The part that excites me is the way I can add gravitas to a role. Who is the hero opposite you, what is the length of your role, all these are wrong thought processes to begin with.

Adding that, “Cinema has a huge impact on the mindset of people; we need to be responsible. It’s the hardest thing to say no to big projects. Sometimes, I do feel like I’d have got more roles had I done that film or if I had that hit. But all my films have been commercially successful films. There are insecurities, but it’s what it is. The one thing that we all should be taught is to have courage and the right intentions.