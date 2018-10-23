CID is not wrapping up, it will take a break starting October 28: Sources

Mumbai: “C.I.D.”, the longest running investigative series on Indian television, will take an intermittent break starting October 28, Sony Entertainment Channel announced on Tuesday. “Having completed 20 years, ‘C.I.D.’ is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and ‘C.I.D.’ will now take an intermittent break starting October 28,” a statement from the channel said.

The last episode of the show will be aired on October 27. “The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far,” the statement added. The show, which first began on Sony TV in 1997, is about a team of detectives working for the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Mumbai. Their main aim is to unravel murder mysteries. Five characters – ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Pradyuman, Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Senior Inspector Daya, inspector Fredericks and Dr. Salunkhe – have become iconic over the years.

According to a source of indianexpress.com, “CID is not wrapping up. But it is going on a short break and that’s only for a creative reason. The makers haven’t received any closure letter from the channel that proves that they are still in contract with them. The break has been decided mutually by the makers and channel as they want to reboot the show.”

“The producers of the show will take this time to decide on the new format of the show. With time, it’s important to innovate and grow. They are yet to decide whether it will come back as a daily or a weekend series. But it will be at par with the original series, also adding new age technology. For the time being, the audience will get to see the repeat telecast of CID on Sony,” the source added.