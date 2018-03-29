Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan excited to be part of film industry

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan says he is excited to be part of the “wonderful” film industry and films like “Rockstar”, “3 Idiots” and “Chak De! India” showed him how versatile the industry is. “I’m just excited to be a part of this wonderful industry. Films and acting has been something I’ve always been interested in, glam isn’t what attracted me to this, my love for the craft and film did! I’m excited for the destination and the journey already excites me,” Ahaan said when asked if he is excited about all the glitter and buzz that the showbiz business gives to a new face.

So what kind of film would he like to be part of ? “Films like ‘Rockstar’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Chak De! India’, have shown me how versatile our industry can be. I would love to work with directors of all sorts, I do not know yet which director would bring the best out in me, but that answer is something I can’t wait for,” he said. Ahaan has been part of several short films in the past.