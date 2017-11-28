Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya to make Bollywood debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’?

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ will cast Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey opposite Tiger Shroff in the lead role. ‘Student Of The Year 2’ is sequel of his hit 2012 film, starring Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

According to a DNA report, a source reveals that, “Saif and Amrita’s daughter Sara and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi were also considered for Student of the Year. But the idea was dropped. Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has now been chosen.”

Sara Ali Khan makes her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Janhvi Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar’s film Dhadak, which is remake of Marathi film ‘Sairat’.

Ananya nailed it on audition, when she was asked to read the lines of Alia Bhatt from Student Of The Year. The report added, “Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia’s lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her.”

Student Of The Year 2 will be helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. Recently, the maker unveiled the first poster of the film, featuring Tiger Shroff.