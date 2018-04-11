Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya’s debut: Was in tears after I saw the posters of ‘Student Of The Year 2’

Finally the star cast of the Student of The Year 2 has been unveiled and one of the leading lady in the movie is daughter of Chunky Panday. This will be Ananya Panday’s debut movie and it has left her father Chunky Panday with tears in eyes. The actor spoke to PinkVilla about Ananya debut and said “I feel like standing on the roof and shouting. I am so excited. This is something which was in the pipeline for almost a year and it pretty much reminds me of the time when I got into films myself. When I had signed my first film, I had not even told my family about it. In fact, I remember just two days before the muharat my parents found out that I am doing a film. But with her, it has been different, the way her debut movie has got announced. I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.”

When asked did he give any tips to Ananya, he said “Well, I only keep telling her that you should not try and imitate anyone. You have to write your own story, your own graph and rhythm. She is quite ready for that. In real life, she is a very good student. She has got a scholarship in America too but we have deferred the admissions by a year because she got the movie. So, let’s hope the real life student becomes a good reel life student.”

He also revealed that Ananya and her young sister are huge fan of first part of the movie SOTY and they loved and Ananya was born to do Student of the Year. “The little I can tell about my girl is that she was born to do Student of the Year because when the original came both my girls loved the movie so much,” he recalled adding, “They were crazy about Varun, Sid and Alia and were going on and on about it. Finally the elder one is doing part 2, it is too surreal. She couldn’t have asked anything better than this. She went and auditioned for it and when she got confirmed, her excitement was next level,” he said.

He also spoke about the pressure on star kids now days “I had a lot of pressure too as both my parents were doctors and everyone wanted me to be a doctor. But, we overcome it usually. I think she has chosen what’s right for her and I am sure she will do a good job. I mean obviously right now she is known as my daughter but I am sure that by the end of this year I will be known as her father”, he concluded.