Choocha Varun Sharma to explore different genres in 2018

Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma, who is known for his comedy roles in films like “Fukrey”, “Dolly Ki Doli” and “Fukrey Returns”, says in the coming year he will showcase his versatility as an actor by working in films of different genres.

“I have been getting lots of offers for the comedy genre with interesting scripts. There is liking for me, that’s why I am getting offers for the same (comedy roles). Comedy is something that I am never going to leave because it has given me acceptability and love from the people,” Varun told IANS.

“But I really wish I get a chance to explore myself and do different shades like drama or thriller as it really kicks me. When I was doing theatre, I used to be a part of serious plays. So, it has only been with ‘Fukrey’ that I got a chance to do something in comedy.

“Before ‘Fukrey’, no one thought I could do comedy or make people laugh. In 2018, you will see a lot of different shades and characters of me,” he added.

Varun is currently enjoying the success of “Fukrey Returns”, which released on December 8 and has minted Rs 70.43 crore till Tuesday.

“I am very excited about the amazing response the film is getting and happy with such amazing numbers at the box office. At the same time there are lot of scripts that are coming in and right now I am in that reading process and filtering out,” Varun said.

“Hopefully by January there will be something that I can probably announce,” he added.