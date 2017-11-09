Christopher Plummer replacing Kevin Spacey in ‘All the money in the World’

Los Angeles: In a historical and shocking move, director Ridley Scott has decided to replace Kevin Spacey in the already finished ‘All the money in the World’ little more than a month before its release.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran Christopher Plummer is now all set to play J. Paul Getty in the story about the infamous 1973 kidnapping of his grandson, 16-year-old John Paul Getty III.

The 87-year-old Plummer was reportedly Scott’s first choice for the role of Getty, but the director was pressured into casting a bigger name. All the scenes that included Spacey will be reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams were expected to participate.

The decision was said to be made by Scott, his Scott Free Productions and Imperative Entertainment, the film’s producers. Sony, which will release the film in the U.S. through TriStar Pictures, supports the decision.

The movie, which was pulled as the closing-night screening of AFI Fest at Scott’s insistence, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22. As of now, the release date remains unchanged despite the reshoots. This decision was taken due to the sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced against Spacey nearly two weeks ago.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old. Since then, several more individuals have come forward to recount their own experience with the actor, including a former TV anchor Heather Unruh, who alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son just last year.