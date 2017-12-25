Christmas 2017: Varun Dhawan celebrates Christmas with children’s in Mumbai; see photos

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated Christmas with children on Sunday at St. Catherine of Seina school and Orphanage in Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times Varun Dhawan said, “The whole idea of life should be to spread happiness and positivity.” “Not just for Christmas, the whole idea of life should be to spread happiness and positivity. And now that people like me because of films, I try to do that once in a while and in different ways. As we grow older, I feel we all have to be Santa Clauses in each other’s lives. Especially, if you have the means to spread cheer and joy, do that because it really feels good.”

Varun also shared the Christmas plans saying that, “I have just shifted into my new house that my mother has designed. So, in all likelihood, I will celebrate Christmas at my new home, which is exactly one floor below my parents’ house. Probably, a couple of friends will come over and my family is also there. So, I will be indoors only.”

“I would ask him for a pollution-free Christmas and New Year. Of course, Delhi was full of smog recently, but when I came back from there, I saw haze in Mumbai also. I am not trying to preach but as a society, we all have to collectively make the effort and start taking care,” he added.