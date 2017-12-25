Christmas 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar celebrate X-mas with great zest, see photos

It’s a happy day of the year as people across the world are Celebrating Christmas in their own way. And now as we gear up to celebrate the shinier festival, B-town celebrities have already extended their best wished and some of them have even shared some joyous moments on social media. Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna were seen doing a happy dance around Christmas tree, while many more like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shared how they welcomed Christmas 2017.

On the other side, Anushka Sharma who is all set to throw a grand reception with Virat Kohli, wished her fans and loved ones. Anushka wrote, “May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!”.

May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pf75ZEFfb2

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Twinkle shared the fun video with caption, “When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe.” PadMan star Akshay also shared a wish with caption, “Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all lots of love and laughter ❤‬ #xmas #MerryChristmas.” Salman, gave his fans his recent release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ as Christmas gift wrote, “Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya …”

Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya … A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:31am PST

Check out the Bollywood celebs X-mas celebration videos and photos:

Merry Christmas A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Smile A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:56am PST

merry with katy A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:09am PST

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:15pm PST