Christmas 2017: Devoleena, Suyyash, Mahika; Telly celebs gears up for Christmas celebrations!

Let these greeting from Indian Television celebrities on Christmas remind you of the peace and joy the world experiences on this very special day. One of the holiest holidays on the calendar, a celebration of birth – the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas a time for celebration, of lights, of giving. The birth of Jesus is considered one of the most significant event in world history. Jesus Christ took birth on this earth to save humanity from misery and darkness.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: The spirit of Christmas brings love and of generosity and of goodness all around us. It illuminates the picture window of the soul, and we look out upon the world’s busy life and become more interested in people than in things. It reminds us that we still are kids, children of God and we wait for a gift from him. We wait for Santa to come. Merry Christmas!

Pearl V Puri: Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us and take out time to feel special and make our close one special. Its a time when we can look back on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead. Merry Christmas.

Helly Shah: Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. We actually explore the beauty of winters. We feel the warmth of love and care by our families. Its the time to give a farewell to the year. Its festival that brings beauty and mankind to earth. Merry Christmas.

Puru Chibber: Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last forever. Jesus is God’s perfect, indescribable gift. The amazing thing is that not only we are able to receive this gift, but we are able to share it with others on Christmas and every other day of the year. Merry Christmas.

Tejasswi Prakash: Christmas is the spirit of gifting without a thought of getting back. It is happiness because we see joy in people and try to gift a special thanks being secret santa for our loved ones, family and friends. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values. Merry Christmas.

Suyyash Rai: Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality. We need to forget about being mean and think of helping others bringing out the humanity. Trust that God is nowhere from heaven. God is next to us who owns the power to help us and make us feel special. We are only the Santa Claus to our love ones. Merry Christmas.

Mahika Sharma: Christmas is a stocking stuffed with sugary goodness. The festival of only joy and celebrations and no rituals. Its a time of giving thanks to God and all the special one who help throughout the year and stood with us in our good and bad time. Its time to return them thanks making them feel special and make them realise that we need them ahead. Merry Christmas.

Ahwaan Kumar: Christmas is the special evening that reminds us back that there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor. Its the time we need to become Santa for our close one, work hard to understand their wishlist and make them special transforming the wish to reality. Merry Christmas.

Shubhangi Atre: Christmas is the time to do a little something extra for someone and make them special. Its the time to learn the morality and mankind. Its the time to understand that humanity is only the religion. The festival brings the beauty from nature. Time to feel the winter and enjoy the warm love of family. Merry Christmas.

Manish Goplani: My idea of celebrating Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple spread mankind and enjoy with your family and friends. The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree will be the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Merry Christmas.

Tanya Sharma: Christmas is the day that holds all time together. It allows you to express your love and care to special ones, family for sure. Its a time you need to take the responsibility to make sure you understand the wish of your people and make them live it. For me it is a time, when all roads lead home. Merry Christmas.

Rohit Sharma: Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection. We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime. Its a time we need to show gratitude to all and spread togetherness. Merry Christmas.

Sara Khan: With the passage of time and increased maturity, our excitement regarding Christmas may change. But our reason for celebrating grows deeper and more meaningful as our focus shifts from gifts to Christ. December days, as Christmas time draws near. It brings family warmth, and friendship’s joyful cheer, from memory’s store so many days to bless and cherish so in quiet thankfulness. Merry Christmas.

Kunal Jaisingh: I don’t want a Christmas we can buy. I don’t want a Christmas we can make. What I want is a Christmas we can hold. A Christmas that holds me, remakes me, revives me. I want a Christmas that collects more memorable times with family, friends. We don’t need more parties, or decorations, or gifts, or worries, or expectations to be added to Christmas. What we really need is some grace. For ourselves and others. And we need to love people. Merry Christmas.

Kamya Punjabi: It amazes me that something that happened over 2000 years ago is still recognized today. The birth of Jesus Christ, the reason for Christmas. May we always be inspired and may we always recognize that this miracle is the reason for our celebrations. Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day. Merry Christmas.