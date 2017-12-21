Christmas 2017: 5 movies to binge watch over the Christmas holidays

Christmas vacations are truly magical. It is the perfect time of the year when you binge watches your favourite movies. Be it the movie you have watched over a dozen of times, watching the movie on Christmas vacation cuddling under a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate and a basket of popcorn is something cheerful. Whether it’s a kids movie or a horror comedy, the feeling is something else. We have compiled a list of five movies that you need to binge-watch over the Christmas holidays. Though it may not be the ideal Christmas gift they still have the power to make you happy.

Happy Christmas (2014)

The comedy-drama features Swanberg, Anna Kendrick, Melanie Lynskey, Lena Dunham and Mark Webber. The film is about Jenny (essayed Kendrick) who arrives in Chicago to live with her elder brother Jeff (Swanberg). Jeff is a young filmmaker who lives with his novelist wife Kelly (essayed by Lynskey) and their two-year-old son. Jenny’s arrival shakes up Jeff and Kelly’s tight-knit domestic bliss as she along with her friend Carson (Dunham) prompt an evolution in Kelly’s life and career.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

One of the finest adaptions of Charles Dickens’ legendary tale, ‘A Christmas Carol’ features Jim Carrey in a multitude of roles – from Ebenezer Scrooge as a young, middle-aged and old man, to the ghosts of three ghosts who haunt Scrooge. The film also features Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, and Cary Elwes. The film makes use of excellent visuals to enthrall the audience.

Love Actually (2003)

The Christmas themed romantic comedy features ten separate stories that feature a variety of individuals. As the movie progresses the individuals are shown to be linked. Starring Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson, the film is the best way to delve into the various aspects of love and its many forms and spend a cold winter evening.

Home Alone (1990)

The film is a must on the list. The film is about a kid who is forgotten by his family when they fly to Paris for their Christmas vacation. Initially, the kid is thrilled at being home alone but later deals with two thieves. The film features Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O’Hara. “Home Alone’ is a must watch for the nostalgia value.

Gremlins (1984)



The comedy-horror film is about a man who receives a strange creature called a Mogwai as a pet, which then breeds creatures who transform into small and evil monsters. The film has more naughtiness then niceness and has a side of violence and mayhem. ‘Gremlins’ stars Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Polly Holliday and Frances Lee McCain. The film has a sequel ‘Gremlins 2: The New Batch’ which was released in 1990.