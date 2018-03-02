Chris Rock’s comedy gives Shah Rukh Khan life musings

Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his favourite comedian Chris Rock has reminded him what life should be about.

Shah Rukh on Thursday night tweeted a picture of himself and captioned: “Was watching one of my favourite stand-up… Chris Rock and he in his own inimitable style reminded me what life should be about…The quest to find God before God finds you.”

Was watching one of my favourite stand up..@chrisrock and he in his own inimitable style reminded me wot life should be about…The quest to find God before God finds you… pic.twitter.com/EZj4PlLMUH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2018

Rock is known for starring in Hollywood films like “Down to Earth”, “Head of State”, the “Madagascar” film series, “Grown Ups” and its sequel “Grown Ups 2”. Shah Rukh, 52, is currently busy with his upcoming film “Zero” helmed by Aanand L. Rai. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.