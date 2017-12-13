Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson dating

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and “Fifty Shades” star Dakota Johnson are reportedly dating.After first going on a date last month, Martin, who was earlier married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 13 years before their divorce last year, is holidaying with Johnson in Israel. He has also been taking advice on music from her, reports usmagazine.com.

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They’ve got to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling,” said a source. Before the Israel trip, the couple was spotted on a date in Sushi Park, in November.

Martin, 40, was last linked to singer Dua Lipa, 21, after breaking up with actress Annabelle Wallis. He has also dated actress Jennifer Lawrence in the past. Johnson, 28, on the other hand was earlier linked to actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 2013.