Chitrangda Singh wishes to produce a film on army

Actress Chitrangda Singh is all set to turn producer for an upcoming sports film ‘Soorma’.

As the actress produces her first film, talking about her plans for upcoming films she expressed her desire to produce a film showcasing the life of army people.

Chitrangda Singh who hails from an army background wishes to produce a film based on the army. The actress recently admitted she dreams of making a film on the life of army jawans.

Being the daughter of a retired army colonel, Chitrangada Singh has grown up listening to stories about valiant army officers, hence wishes to bring to celluloid the same.

The actress feels this would be the best gift she could give her dad.

Actress turned Producer Chitrangada Singh is all set to don the Producer’s hat for Sandeep Singh’s biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

Currently, Chitranga Singh is shooting for her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt and Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan.