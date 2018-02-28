Chitrangda Singh goes the Madhuri Dixit way?

Chitrangda Singh’s upcoming next titled ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ will have the actress dancing on a folk dance number choreographed by Saroj Khan.

The song features a host of traditional steps, which might remind one of Madhuri Dixit’s oomphy moves of yore.The song in question was shot at a haveli in Jaipur.

We hear that Chitrangda rehearsed for five days, for about six-seven hours every day. And, once she was ready to roll, the song took four days on the floors.

A source from the set reveals, “This song is an important part of the film’s climax, and it has also been treated as a highlight of the film. We were filming at a palace and we ensured that everything went off smoothly.” About the equation between the actress and the choreographer, the source adds, “Chitrangda was both excited and nervous because this was her first project with Sarojji, who is known for focussing on expressions and adding a traditional flavour to songs. Knowing how nervous she was, Sarojji was very warm towards her. Soon, they became comfortable working with each other.”

On the work front, the actress will be seen as an actor and producer in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 alongside Sanjay and in Bazaar opposite Saif Ali Khan.