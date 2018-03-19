Chintan Sarda made everything look pausable, Jackie Shroff on Shunyata’s win at LA film festival
Photo: BL Soni
Jackie Shroff starrer short film “Shunyata” has won an award at Best of India Short Film Festival in Los Angeles, US. The 22-minute fiction film directed by Chintan Sarda was selected to be in top six from amongst thousands of entries and was played at a theatre in Los Angeles for a ticketed event for a week.
On winning the award Jackie Shroff shared, “Chintan is a next-gen director who knows his craft well. By taking a cast which was headed by a national award-winning youngster who made everything look plausible”.
Jackie is known to be one of the warmest and welcoming Entertainment personalities, he is looked upon by his peers and gen next. An actor who actively has contributed to diverse audience segments and cinema. On the work front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in the trilingual magnum opus project ‘Saaho’ starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.