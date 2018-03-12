Chinmayi Sripaada groped: Singer narrates details of assault on Twitter

In a shocking revelation, South Indian singer Chinmayi Sripaada, in a series of tweets, has shared an incident of how she was groped on Sunday, March 12.

After almost aeons I got groped at an event yesterday. I happened to share this story on Instagram and what shocked me is how many men and women have been molested as children (teachers, brothers, co passengers, uncles, grandparents and even women) — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018



Most common places – Their own home, public transport, places of worship, educational institutions.

Most girls and boys haven’t mustered the strength to share it with their family and friends coz no one would believe it.

Even if girls have a chance of being heard, men have NONE — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Men are shamed if they share an account of sexual assault/molestation during childhood. Women who gathered the courage to share have been blamed “she enjoyed it”. Imagine grown adults accusing a child of enjoying sexual assault. And other seemingly sane adults believing it. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Girls are afraid of telling their parents that they ll made to stay at home and would be stopped from going to work/study.

I believed things changed based on my own circle of fantastic men and women.

Not so, clearly. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Please – stop shaming the victims, their lipstick, hair, skin colour, clothes, attitude, talent, intelligence, whatever.

Boys are at an equal risk of sexual abuse. Many are traumatised for life.

Please understand they need the support as well.

Dont shame. Thank you. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

As for victims – speak up, yell, slap those who touch you without your consent.

When groped we are temporarily stunned into silence – including me. This is usually the window the assaulter uses to his advantage.

Finally, it is NOT your fault. Be kind on yourself. Love yourself. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Those who don’t know her, Chinmayi is the founder and CEO of a translation services company called Blue Elephant. And recently rose to fame with the famous Malayalam song, “Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae” from the National Award winning movie ‘Kannathil Muthamittal’.

Chinmayi is married to Rahul Ravindran, a South Indian actor in 2014.