Chinmayi Sripaada groped: Singer narrates details of assault on Twitter

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 12, 2018 03:37 pm
In a shocking revelation, South Indian singer Chinmayi Sripaada, in a series of tweets, has shared an incident of how she was groped on Sunday, March 12.

Those who don’t know her, Chinmayi is the founder and CEO of a translation services company called Blue Elephant. And recently rose to fame with the famous Malayalam song, “Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae” from the National Award winning movie ‘Kannathil Muthamittal’.

Chinmayi is married to Rahul Ravindran, a South Indian actor in 2014.

