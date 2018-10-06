Chings King Ranveer Singh turns superhero for ‘Bharat’ director Ali Abbas Zafar and here are the details

Well, the fact is that Ranveer Singh is busy with Simmba and Ali Abbas Zafar is busy with Bharat. But despite that, they decided to do a collaboration which, we say, was rather quick. And let us also consider the fact that this director actor duo has never come together in the past. Furthermore, adding to it is another interesting element that Ranveer is playing superhero in this new Ali venture. If all those had piqued your interest, let us tell one more intriguing detail – it is not for a film but an ad!

The brand Chings, which is known for its high quality ads with Ranveer Singh, is all set for another commercial with the superstar. The brand and the actor have joined hands in the past for some interesting and unique short films, which are ad commercials for television. This time around, the makers and the brand have gone to the extent of releasing a teaser and then a trailer of the commercial on social media.

Here’s a glimpse of both on Twitter:

When the world is under attack, a hero will rise.

Presenting @RanveerOfficial in his first turn as a superhero in an out of this world sci-fi adventure directed by @aliabbaszafar.#CaptainChingRises film releases on Oct 9 😀#CaptainChingTrailer #TrailerOut @KARISHMAK_TANNA pic.twitter.com/n4hSTfy83M — Ching’s Secret (@Chingssecret) October 5, 2018

#CaptainChingRises is a story set in the not so distant future & galaxy when the world is under attack.When only one man can save us all

Watch out for @RanveerOfficial in his first superhero sci-fi action adventure directed by @aliabbaszafar

Trailer out tomorrow

Film out on Oct 5 pic.twitter.com/oE7Pvw7A3I — Ching’s Secret (@Chingssecret) October 4, 2018

Confirming the developments, a source close to the development spoke about the ad saying, “It is a super funny, massy project and Ali was the perfect fit to direct it with Ranveer. Ali has two 300 crore plus blockbusters under his belt and the brand understood that he gets the pulse of the masses. Ranveer’s will be presented in an extremely outlandish manner – it is ‘outlandish’ in every sense of the word which you will see when the project is launched. Ranveer’s flamboyance, versatility and comic timing has been explored to the fullest by Ali.”

As you can see in the given video, one can only see glimpses of Ranveer Singh’s character from the commercial. The entire ad is expected to release on October 9.

On the film front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Simmba, followed by Gully Boy, Takht amongst others.