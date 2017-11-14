Children’s Day 2017: TV stars gets nostalgia on Children’s Day 

As they celebrate Children’s Day this year, our TV actors talk about their memories of the day and what they loved doing gas children.

Jasmin Bhasin – My childhood is the best part of my life and Children’s Day was always special. In fact, all days were amazing as a child. But if I had to share one memory, then it would be when I would go out with my grandfather because he is my favourite person in my entire family. Every Sunday, he would take us to Chambal garden and after that for dinners. I would wait for Sundays all week. Spending time with him was the best part of my childhood. If I become a kid again, I would never like to grow up. Somehow I would like to make time stop and live as the child forever!

Ankit Bathla – Children’s Day was always amazing. My childhood was super fun. I remember throwing the milk in the plants so that mom won’t come to know that I haven’t had milk. Then, I would sleep and tell her I was revising. That way, I was a damn naughty kid. Even today, I’d give the world for sitting on that nursery bench, eating an orange ice-candy and dropping it all over my shirt. So much fun!

Vivian Dsena – I was active in sports, even in school. I used to play football and used to win always. The winning streak foundation was laid in school only. I was always encouraged to play sports with my family and teachers. I remember playing football in my area as well as school and those memories are still fresh. Children’s Day meant a lot of fun activities in school and it was one of my favourite days in school.

Shashank Vyas – My childhood in Ujjain is full of memories. I used to play in my colony with my friends. As a child, I was always pampered by everyone. I was naughty and used to be active in sports. Even as a child I was a foodie and used to spend my pocket money in buying little eatables outside the school. My parents used to tell me not to eat outside food but still, I used to do it all the time. Children’s Day would be our day and we would be doubly naughty on that day.

Mohammad Nazim – I have grown up in Markotla and it used to be fun. I used to play marbles and even Gilli danda. I even used to play hide and seek and once I came out of the house, I never used to come back on time. My mom used to come hunting for me. I was a naughty child yet was disciplined and knew I wanted to make something substantial out of my life. I have so many memories of Children’s Day too. I would meet all my friends and we would play all day!

Ssharad Malhotraa – My childhood was in Kolkata and I was a big prankster. I used to have a lot of fun with my friends. There was no time limit to play on weekends and days like Children’s Day. I used to play varieties of sports including football and cricket. When I recall those days I feel delighted. I am reminded of the song “woh kagaz ki kasthi woh baarish ka paani”

Aniruddh Dave – I have grown up in pink city Jaipur. I was pampered like hell. I used to go to the Milkey Way, a shakes place and drink one full glass every week and eat chocolate ice-cream at statue circle. My mom used to fulfil all my needs and wants. I wasn’t scolded at all and yet was disciplined. I believe life is all about loving your parents. They gave me amazing values that I am reaping the benefits of it till date. Children’s Day was when I could eat as many sweets as I wanted to and I would wait for it every year.

Rishikesh Ingley – During my school days, I used to enjoy celebrating Children’s Day as we used to have a function and I used to perform. The excitement used to begin a week before with bunking classes and going for rehearsals and practice. As a child, I used to like doing extracurricular activities and such events provided a great platform for young talent. I also used to devour the sweets and cakes distributed during the children’s day in school.

Vahbiz Dorabjee – 14 November is a very special day for me because it is also my grandfather’s birthday. My grandfather loved children and he spoiled me rotten. He would always buy me jellies and chewing gums. Every children’s day, my mother surprises me and Daniel with gifts, whatever we liked. I have a lot of fond memories of the day.

Sneha Wagh – I enjoyed being carefree as a child. Adulthood brings lots of responsibilities. When I was a kid, I always wanted it to grow up. But a little advice to the kids today, please don’t grow up. Childhood is the best time anyone can have. Children’s day was fun in school. Teachers did something special for us. Not to forget the sweets that we indulged on. There was a small function at school every year.

Sachin Parikh – On Children’s Day, I remember I used to get a day off from school and the holiday itself was the biggest celebration for me. I would play and do masti during the holiday.

Priyamvada Kant – When I was in school we could wear whatever we wanted on Children’s Day and we didn’t have to wear our uniforms. I use to look forward to showing my new dresses on this day! Also, I use to perform a dance act on stage every year on children’s day.

Sheeba – The fondest memory of childhood is going ice skating at Glacier Land because I lived in Dubai. It was a good treat. I loved eating candies. The candies were dipped in caramel sauce. That was my yummy treat which reminds me of my childhood.

Laksh – Children’s Day was always fun because it reminds me of the wonderful days of childhood. My mom tells me that I was a chubby kid with dense curly hair and I was very hyper. Its funny, because at any party my parents went to, people would take me from my mom’s lap and use me as a tool/instrument/bait, whatever you want to call it, to attract women! They’d think that taking me along would attract girls and they could get a chance to a date! I know it’s weird, yet its true. But I would go back to that time because I feel that growing older makes one selfish, self-oriented and takes you away from mother nature. You lose your identity and transform into a ‘pragmatic’ creature. Yet, if given an opportunity, I would land again on my mother’s back and shoulders as I found it the most adorable, safe, secure, comfortable and above all, a carefree space!